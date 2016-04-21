Catholic Diocese of Spokane, Washington

Canonical acts: One priest incardinated, one priest excardinated by Eric Meisfjord, Editor, Inland Register (From the April 21, 2016 edition of the Inland Register) Canonical acts have resulted in one priest leaving the Spokane Diocese, and another officially rejoining the diocese. Father Fernando Maldonado (right), originally ordained as a priest of the Spokane Diocese, was granted a decree of excardination by Bishop Daly and on Feb. 22 was incardinated into the San Diego Diocese, where he has been serving since mid-2014. By the act of excardination, and then incardination, Father Maldonado is no longer a priest of the Spokane Diocese, and becomes a priest of the San Diego Diocese. On March 3, Father Brian Mee was incardinated into the Spokane Diocese. Father Mee was originally ordained as a priest of this diocese, but left to join the Benedictine monastic community of Mount Angel, in Oregon, where he was known as Father Michael. Father Mee returned to this diocese and has served as pastor of St. Peter Parish, Spokane, since June 1, 2009. Father Maldonado was ordained to the priesthood June 29, 1999. After service as parochial vicar of St. Patrick Parish, Walla Walla, he was named pastor of the parishes in Pomeroy, Dayton, and Waitsburg. This ministry was followed by a leave of absence. When he returned, he was named parochial vicar of Sacred Heart Parish, Othello, in 2003. Later that year he served as pastor in Oroville and Tonasket. He moved to Othello as pastor in 2007, and in 2008 moved to St. Patrick Parish, Pasco, where he served as parochial vicar and as a chaplain at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital. Father Mee (right) was ordained a priest of the Spokane Diocese on July 8, 1978. He was assistant pastor of St. Patrick Parish, Walla Walla, and associate pastor of Our Lady of Fatima Parish, Spokane, before beginning ministry in the diocesan mission in Guatemala. He also served as a spiritual director for Bishop White Seminary. Father Mee later entered Mount Angel Abbey in St. Benedict, Ore., where he served in a number of capacities in the abbey and its seminary. In 1998 he received a licentiate degree in sacred theology, magna cum laude, from College of Sant'Anselmo, the international Benedictine college in Rome. In 2001 he received a Doctorate of Sacred Theology (S.T.D.), also magna cum laude, from Sant'Anselmo. He was a professor of sacramental theology at the abbey's seminary. He returned to the Spokane Diocese and was named pastor of St. Peter Parish, Spokane, in 2009. He was named Vicar for Finance effective Oct. 12 of last year. (IR file photos)


