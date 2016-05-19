|
Catholic Diocese of Spokane, Washington
May 19, 2016
Index of individual articles
Bishop Thomas Daly: Our schools are a mission of the Church
Obispo Thomas Daly: Nuestras escuelas son una misión de la Iglesia
Noticias de la Región
Recently ordained priest reflects on Quo Vadis Days: ‘the tools boys need to become men of God’
Confirmation Schedule for the Diocese of Spokane
Sisters of Providence mark jubilees of Religious life
Over 1,600 gain improved eyesight from Guatemala Mission project
Clarifying an article from the April edition
Spokane’s Bishop Emeritus honored by Catholic Charities USA
Three Spokane Diocese priests celebrate 50 years
St. Anthony Parish Vincentians focus on housing
Walla Walla palliative care nurse practitioner to receive Mother Joseph Award from Sisters of Providence
Confirmation with the Bishop Emeritus
Sinsinawa Dominican Sisters elect new leadership
Special Mass, processions celebrate Corpus Christi Sunday in Jump Off
Holy Names Sisters celebrate 50 years of Religious life
May Crowning
Mass in Walla Walla
Colville celebration
Serenity 12-Step retreat, barbecues, and more coming to IHRC
A visit from the Sisters
Seminarians share vocation stories with Serra Club
Colbert KCs assist single mother with cancer-stricken son
Art from the Heart: St. Thomas More students to pilgrimage to Buder Haven
Catholic Charities Foundation’s Ireland tour both spiritual and inspirational
Celebrating history with music
Catholic Charities announces speaker for Sept. 20 Caring for Kids Luncheon
Assumption School meets ‘Rumpelstiltskin’
Regional Report
Letters to the Editor
Obituaries
From the Archives
Media Watch: ‘Eye in the Sky’ is an edge-of-your-seat morality tale; Father Martin’s newest reflects on the words of Good Friday
The Best of The Question Box
Father Ron Rolheiser OMI: The power of prayer and ritual inside our helplessness
Word on Fire: 'Miracles from Heaven' and the problem of theodicy
Heart speaks to heart!: Graven in the hearts of men
The Catholic Difference: The most important day of your life
Quadragesimo anno: Pilgrimage to Ireland
