Catholic Diocese of Spokane, Washington


From the

Official Newspaper of the Diocese of Spokane

Eric Meisfjord, Editor
P.O. Box 48, Spokane WA 99210
(509) 358-7340; FAX: (509) 358-7302

May 19, 2016

Index of individual articles

  • Bishop Thomas Daly: Our schools are a mission of the Church
  • Obispo Thomas Daly: Nuestras escuelas son una misión de la Iglesia
  • Noticias de la Región
  • Recently ordained priest reflects on Quo Vadis Days: ‘the tools boys need to become men of God’
  • Confirmation Schedule for the Diocese of Spokane
  • Sisters of Providence mark jubilees of Religious life
  • Over 1,600 gain improved eyesight from Guatemala Mission project
  • Clarifying an article from the April edition
  • Spokane’s Bishop Emeritus honored by Catholic Charities USA
  • Three Spokane Diocese priests celebrate 50 years
  • St. Anthony Parish Vincentians focus on housing
  • Walla Walla palliative care nurse practitioner to receive Mother Joseph Award from Sisters of Providence
  • Confirmation with the Bishop Emeritus
  • Sinsinawa Dominican Sisters elect new leadership
  • Special Mass, processions celebrate Corpus Christi Sunday in Jump Off
  • Holy Names Sisters celebrate 50 years of Religious life
  • May Crowning
  • Mass in Walla Walla
  • Colville celebration
  • Serenity 12-Step retreat, barbecues, and more coming to IHRC
  • A visit from the Sisters
  • Seminarians share vocation stories with Serra Club
  • Colbert KCs assist single mother with cancer-stricken son
  • Art from the Heart: St. Thomas More students to pilgrimage to Buder Haven
  • Catholic Charities Foundation’s Ireland tour both spiritual and inspirational
  • Celebrating history with music
  • Catholic Charities announces speaker for Sept. 20 Caring for Kids Luncheon
  • Assumption School meets ‘Rumpelstiltskin’
  • Regional Report
  • Letters to the Editor
  • Obituaries
  • From the Archives
  • Media Watch: ‘Eye in the Sky’ is an edge-of-your-seat morality tale; Father Martin’s newest reflects on the words of Good Friday
  • The Best of The Question Box
  • Father Ron Rolheiser OMI: The power of prayer and ritual inside our helplessness
  • Word on Fire: 'Miracles from Heaven' and the problem of theodicy
  • Heart speaks to heart!: Graven in the hearts of men
  • The Catholic Difference: The most important day of your life
  • Quadragesimo anno: Pilgrimage to Ireland

    Inland Register archives

    Home

    © The Catholic Diocese of Spokane. All Rights Reserved

    WEB CONTACT