Catholic Diocese of Spokane, Washington

Recently ordained priest reflects on Quo Vadis Days: ‘the tools boys need to become men of God’ by Father Curtis Seidel, for the Inland Register (From the May 19, 2016 edition of the Inland Register) I know of very few experiences as well suited to aid high school boys in becoming young men of God as Quo Vadis Days. In all aspects of life, from the spiritual to the physical, the academic to the pastoral, Quo Vadis helps these boys develop into the fullest expression of human being of which they are capable, all while discerning the way the Lord is calling them to be a man of God. Quo Vadis Days is a four-day camp experience for young men entering grades 9-12 to spend time with priests, seminarians, and other young men who want to know how to discover God’s will for their lives. My first experience of Quo Vadis was not that of a high schooler, nor even a college student. I was a seminarian for the Spokane Diocese, and, in a bizarre twist of providence, responsible for organizing the whole camp. While I had heard wonderful things about the camp, having not gone myself, I wasn’t really sure what I was getting into. As the campers started showing up, one word epitomized the experience: fraternity. Not fraternity in the sense of some crazy frat house, but fraternity in the best sense of brotherhood. Many of these men were return campers, and the way in which they greeted each other was the way I would greet my close friends from high school whom I haven’t seen in years. After these initial greetings, the weekend’s activities quickly pulled all of the boys together, new and returning alike. Whether in the exuberance of playing capture the flag or ultimate Frisbee, or the reverence of Mass and Adoration, the attentiveness toward our various presenters or the joyfulness of s’mores around the campfire, it was quite clear to me that these boys were joined together by more than merely human bonds. Quo Vadis Days is directed explicitly towards helping high school boys discern if God is calling them to the priesthood, but it accomplishes far more than this. Quo Vadis provides the tools to help any boy, no matter his vocation, grow into a man: a man of God. The 9th Annual Quo Vadis Days will be held June 20-23 at Pinelow Camp. Young men entering grades 9-12 are welcome to attend. Register online at www.qvdays.org. (Father Seidel is parochial vicar of the Cathedral of Our Lady of Lourdes in downtown Spokane. He was ordained to the priesthood in 2014.) Inland Register Index | Home © The Catholic Diocese of Spokane. All Rights Reserved WEB CONTACT

