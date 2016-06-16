Catholic Diocese of Spokane, Washington

Cornerstone Regional Conference to offer formation and inspiration on Church teaching the Inland Register (From the June 16, 2016 edition of the Inland Register) Bishop Thomas Daly has approved a Cornerstone Regional Conference in Spokane at Mirabeau Park Hotel and Convention Center, 1100 N. Sullivan Rd. in Spokane Valley on Saturday, Oct. 22. The conference is open to all and will be an opportunity to address a wide range of issues that challenge Catholics, all touching on the life and dignity of the human person. The conference is a continuation of the Cornerstone Catholic Conference that took place in Tacoma in October 2014, organized by the Washington State Catholic Conference and the Catholic bishops of Washington State. Nearly 1,000 attendees took part in plenary sessions, break-out presentations, prayer and worship with opportunities for reconciliation, and many display partners bringing information and ways to take action on behalf of life and justice. PREPARES, the Washington bishops' coordinated effort for pregnancy and parenting support across the state, was also launched at the 2014 Cornerstone Conference. A second state-wide event is planned for October 2017. Richard Doerflinger, former assistant director of the Pro-Life Activities office at the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops, will speak at the Oct. 22 event, as will Holy Names Sister Linda Haydock, director of the Intercommunity Peace and Justice Center in Seattle. A planning team is inviting other presenters on human life and dignity in this Year of Mercy. Lunch will be provided and the cost is expected to be in the $30-$40 range. Bishop Daly will celebrate a closing liturgy. For more information, call Spokane Catholic Charities: (509) 358-4273.


