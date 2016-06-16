Catholic Diocese of Spokane, Washington

Grants from Catholic Foundation of Eastern Washington support ministry the Inland Register (From the June 16, 2016 edition of the Inland Register) With Nancy Vorhees (at left), chair of the Board of Trustees of the Catholic Foundation, and Bishop Daly at right, are Sandi Nokes and Joy DeFelice, on behalf of Natural Family Planning. (IR photo courtesy of the Catholic Foundation) At a luncheon held on Tuesday, June 7, the Trustees of the Catholic Foundation of Eastern Washington announced the names of the parishes, schools and organizations that received a grant for 2016-2017. The grant recipients were the guests of the Foundation at the Four Seasons dining room at Touchmark in south Spokane. The money to fund the grants comes from several sources: • The Unrestricted Endowment provides funds for Catholic Community Outreach Grants.

• The Marycliff Endowment, Religious Education Endowment and Bishop’s Campaign for Catholic Education Unrestricted Endowment all provide funds for Religious Education Grants. This year, the trustees approved the Catholic Community Outreach Committee’s recommendations for $23,750 in grants and the Religious Education Committee’s recommendations to fund another $15,235 in grant awards. In addition to those grants, the Foundation also makes another distribution, from the Lieb Endowment. Through annual cash distributions, this endowment supports the House of Charity, programs of Catholic Charities assisting the poor, and Our Place Community Ministries, as well as Immaculate Heart Retreat Center, to help pay expenses for the poor and elderly to attend retreats. In addition, Lucille Lieb left it up to the Trustees of the Catholic Foundation to determine each year who a fifth recipient will be. Her only direction was that the recipient should be a program that helps the elderly who are poor. This year’s distribution of $1,796.03 went to Immaculate Heart Retreat Center. Another critical part of the Catholic Foundation’s mission is to make annual distributions of income to the beneficiaries of various endowments within the Foundation. The first income distributions of $29,042 were made in 1983. The Trustees have approved annual distributions every year since then – even in 2009, at the deepest part of the recession. In 2016, distributions from restricted and unrestricted endowments combined were just under $900,000. Besides those distributions, the Foundation’s Trustees have awarded grants to the benefit of more than 1,300 schools, parishes and other community organizations – in all, over $3.2 million since 1983. Also with Nancy Vorhees and Bishop Daly: Hal Torgerson and Meghan Lewis, representing the Spokane L’Arche community. (IR photo courtesy of the Catholic Foundation) The following organizations received a Community Outreach grant this year: Gonzaga Preparatory: $1,500.

St. Mary Parish, Spokane Valley, Youth Ministry: $600.

Natural Family Planning Program: $500.

Detention Ministry: $1,500.

Kateri Northwest Ministry Institute: $2,000.

St. Mary Parish, Spokane Valley, Youth Ministry: $300.

Vocare Vocations Experience for young women: $2,000.

St. Joseph Parish, Otis Orchards: $500.

L’Arche Spokane: $1,500.

St. Joseph Parish, Otis Orchards: $1,000.

Mission Community Outreach Center: $750.

Cheney Outreach Center: $500.

Catholic Engaged Encounter: $1,800.

Transitions: $1,800.

St. Peter Parish, Spokane, Youth Group: $500.

Secular Franciscans, Dayton: $500.

Our Place Community Ministries: $1,000.

Immaculate Conception Parish, Republic, and St. Patrick Mission, Curlew: $5,000.

Sisters of Mary, Mothers of the Church: $500. The following organizations received a Religious Education grant this year: St. Peter Parish, Spokane: $500.

Kateri Northwest Ministry Institute: $500.

St. Joseph Parish, Spokane: $1,900.

St. Mary Parish, Spokane Valley, Adult Faith Formation: $400.

Cursillos: $2,000.

Our Lady of the Valley Parish, Okanogan: $500.

St. Patrick School, Pasco: $1,085.

Guardian Angel-St. Boniface School, Colton: $350.

St. Mary Parish, Spokane Valley, Religious Education Program: $500.

Immaculate Heart Retreat Center: $6,000.

Holy Family School, Clarkston: $1,000.

