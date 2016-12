Bishop Thomas Daly: Ask the Lord’s blessings on all who farm

Obispo Thomas Daly: Pide la bendición del Señor sobre todos los agricultores

Noticias de la Región

Church dedicated for Our Lady of the Lake Parish

Church building blessed for San Juan Diego Mission in Basin City

Assignments modified for five Spokane Diocese priests

Walla Walla parishes cooperate to offer adult education programming

Steubenville Youth Conference returns to Spokane July 29-31

Assumption’s Vacation Bible School served North Spokane neighborhoods and parishes

KLS update: joy continues to be made through 'Joy Made Complete'

Mass time changed at Spokane’s Assumption Parish

Women Religious share life and ministry through Vocare program

CUA liturgy scholar to keynote October KLS assembly

Quo Vadis Days vocations camp inspires young men

Secular Franciscans explore ‘The Name of Our God is Mercy’

Providence Sister Hong Nga Nguyen to profess perpetual vows July 31

Tri-Cities Prep Class of 2016

Bonuccelli retires as principal of St. Charles; ‘I’m going to miss the kids’

Nightwalk provides ministry of presence on the streets of downtown Spokane

Cathedral prayer service honors victims of Orlando shooting

Guatemala Mission trips spawn surprising fish stories

Champions for Christ!

‘Summer is for Service and Fitness’ begins its third year

Three Sisters of St. Gertrude Monastery celebrate jubilees

New U.S. citizen

Protection for the sanctuary

New Knights in Cheney

Catholic Scout awards

A sign that includes the times

Idaho Benedictine Sisters welcome interns from Whitworth University to monastery

Enjoy ‘Summer Senior Day’ next month at IHRC

St. Joseph, St. Anthony, and Trinity School celebrations

Chewelah Vacation Bible School

Cathedral celebration

For St. Vincent de Paul Society, ‘Who is my neighbor?’ isn’t the question

Camino pilgrims to be celebrated at Spokane’s Sacred Heart Parish

‘Required Minimum Distribution’ can be good news for non-profits and donors alike

Letters to the Editor

Regional Report

Obituaries

From the Archives

Media Watch: ‘The Man Who Knew Infinity’ is a treat even for the mathematically challenged; experience professional stage production films at The Bing

The Best of The Question Box

Father Ron Rolheiser OMI: The struggle to love our neighbor

Word on Fire: Shakespeare and the fading of the Catholic world

Heart speaks to heart! - The Apostle to the Apostles: St. Mary Magdalene

The Catholic Difference: Confessions of an ‘elitist’

Daily Mass readings

Quadragesimo anno: The Bells of Mount Angel



