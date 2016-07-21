Catholic Diocese of Spokane, Washington

CUA liturgy scholar to keynote October KLS assembly by Brian Kraut, for the Inland Register (From the July 21, 2016 edition of the Inland Register) Msgr. Kevin Irwin (IR file photo) This year's Know Love & Serve (KLS) assembly on Oct. 14 calls participants together with these words from the Mass: "Through him, with him and in him, in the unity of the Holy Spirit," so that "all glory and honor is yours, Almighty Father, for ever and ever." With the KLS themes for this coming year being liturgy, discipleship, and stewardship, the assembly seeks to gather together in Christ through the liturgy, which gives grace to be disciples and stewards. The assembly will consist of Mass, two keynote addresses, and two workshop sessions covering this year's themes. Vendors will also be present. The assembly will be hosted by St. Thomas More Parish, 515 W. St. Thomas More Way in Spokane, from 8:30 a.m.–3:30 p.m. Keynote speaker is Msgr. Kevin Irwin, a liturgical scholar and priest of the Archdiocese of New York. While serving on the faculty of The Catholic University of America for over 30 years, Msgr. Irwin held the Walter J. Schmitz Chair of Liturgical Studies from 2000-2015, served as the Dean of the School of Theology and Religious Studies from 2005-2011, and currently holds the position of Ordinary Research Professor. Msgr. Irwin is the author of 17 books on liturgy and sacraments, including the three-volume commentary on the liturgical seasons titled Advent-Christmas, Lent and Easter: A Guide to Eucharist and Hours (Pueblo/Liturgical Press, 1985-1991). His most recent books have been published by Paulist Press and include Models of the Eucharist (2005), the 2012 revision of 1999's 101 Questions on the Mass, Serving the Body of Christ: The Magisterium on Eucharist and Ordained Priesthood (2013), What We Have Done, What We Have Failed To Do: Assessing the Liturgical Reforms of Vatican II (2014, awarded second place by the Catholic Press Association), and the textbook Sacraments: History and Theology (2016). Registration is available online at www.dioceseofspokane.org. Cost is $15/person, which includes lunch.


