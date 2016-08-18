Catholic Diocese of Spokane, Washington

|
Bishop Thomas Daly: Sacramental marriage strengthens and sanctifies
Noticias de la Región
Inland Register to undergo format revision
Father Gene Tracy marks 25 years of priestly ministry
Bishop Daly announces Holy Names Sister as diocese’s new Director of Development
A deacon and Hospice: 'I never could have done what I did on my own'
Deer Park parish’s ‘World Famous Yard Sale’ returns Sept. 16-17
Chewelah family takes ‘Know, Love and Serve’ to heart, daily
St. Thomas More School STEM students help parish SVdP conference
Deer Park parish offers ‘Called and Gifted’ workshop next month
Guatemala mission an ongoing story of struggle, grace, and progress
Spiritual journey to Croatia, the Adriatics organizing for 2017
Catholic Charities Spokane and Volunteers of America create housing for the homeless
Spokane Serrans embrace ‘31 Club’ prayer effort
St. Mary youth’s ‘local mission’ an adventure in applying Catholicism’s social teachings
Letters to the Editor
Regional Report
Obituaries
From the Archives
Media Watch: ‘Prayer an impressive part of storytelling on ‘Midwife’; ‘Barefoot to Avalon’ neither easy nor entertaining, yet deeply moving
The Best of The Question Box
Father Ron Rolheiser OMI: Suicide and mental health
Word on Fire: Thomas Aquinas and the art of making a public argument
Heart speaks to heart! - Foundations of a new religion
Making a Difference: A political platform for all the people
Daily Mass readings
Quadragesimo anno: On the road again
