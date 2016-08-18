Catholic Diocese of Spokane, Washington

Complete issue in PDF format (requires Adobe Reader)

Bishop Thomas Daly: Sacramental marriage strengthens and sanctifies

Noticias de la Región

Inland Register to undergo format revision

Father Gene Tracy marks 25 years of priestly ministry

Bishop Daly announces Holy Names Sister as diocese’s new Director of Development

A deacon and Hospice: 'I never could have done what I did on my own'

Deer Park parish’s ‘World Famous Yard Sale’ returns Sept. 16-17

Chewelah family takes ‘Know, Love and Serve’ to heart, daily

St. Thomas More School STEM students help parish SVdP conference

Deer Park parish offers ‘Called and Gifted’ workshop next month

Guatemala mission an ongoing story of struggle, grace, and progress

Spiritual journey to Croatia, the Adriatics organizing for 2017

Catholic Charities Spokane and Volunteers of America create housing for the homeless

Spokane Serrans embrace ‘31 Club’ prayer effort

St. Mary youth’s ‘local mission’ an adventure in applying Catholicism’s social teachings

Letters to the Editor

Regional Report

Obituaries

From the Archives

Media Watch: ‘Prayer an impressive part of storytelling on ‘Midwife’; ‘Barefoot to Avalon’ neither easy nor entertaining, yet deeply moving

The Best of The Question Box

Father Ron Rolheiser OMI: Suicide and mental health

Word on Fire: Thomas Aquinas and the art of making a public argument

Heart speaks to heart! - Foundations of a new religion

Making a Difference: A political platform for all the people

Daily Mass readings

Quadragesimo anno: On the road again

