Catholic Diocese of Spokane, Washington


From the

Official Newspaper of the Diocese of Spokane

Eric Meisfjord, Editor
P.O. Box 48, Spokane WA 99210
(509) 358-7340; FAX: (509) 358-7302

August 18, 2016

  • Bishop Thomas Daly: Sacramental marriage strengthens and sanctifies
  • Noticias de la Región
  • Inland Register to undergo format revision
  • Father Gene Tracy marks 25 years of priestly ministry
  • Bishop Daly announces Holy Names Sister as diocese’s new Director of Development
  • A deacon and Hospice: 'I never could have done what I did on my own'
  • Deer Park parish’s ‘World Famous Yard Sale’ returns Sept. 16-17
  • Chewelah family takes ‘Know, Love and Serve’ to heart, daily
  • St. Thomas More School STEM students help parish SVdP conference
  • Deer Park parish offers ‘Called and Gifted’ workshop next month
  • Guatemala mission an ongoing story of struggle, grace, and progress
  • Spiritual journey to Croatia, the Adriatics organizing for 2017
  • Catholic Charities Spokane and Volunteers of America create housing for the homeless
  • Spokane Serrans embrace ‘31 Club’ prayer effort
  • St. Mary youth’s ‘local mission’ an adventure in applying Catholicism’s social teachings
  • Letters to the Editor
  • Regional Report
  • Obituaries
  • From the Archives
  • Media Watch: ‘Prayer an impressive part of storytelling on ‘Midwife’; ‘Barefoot to Avalon’ neither easy nor entertaining, yet deeply moving
  • The Best of The Question Box
  • Father Ron Rolheiser OMI: Suicide and mental health
  • Word on Fire: Thomas Aquinas and the art of making a public argument
  • Heart speaks to heart! - Foundations of a new religion
  • Making a Difference: A political platform for all the people
  • Daily Mass readings
  • Quadragesimo anno: On the road again

